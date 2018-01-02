BOSTON (WHDH) - Dangerous cold continues to impact Massachusetts with snowfall on the horizon.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for the majority of the Bay State – northwest of Route 128 – until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The temperatures continue to be well below average; however, there is a slight increase in temperatures Tuesday compared to the past few previous days.

Wednesday is a quieter forecast with temperatures in the upper 20’s with plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, snow begins to move into the area.

The storm mostly stays off shore, but it will prove to be a strong storm.

A winter storm watch is in effect for eastern Massachusetts, including North Shore, Metro-Boston, South Shore and in Rhode Island. This is in effect from late Wednesday night to last Thursday night.

Eastern Massachusetts will see plowable snow. Strong and damaging winds are also probable, with high astronomical tides by the coast.

The majority of the snow will fall during the day Thursday and will be lighter at the beginning before being heavy at times mid- to late morning and afternoon.

A preliminary snow map shows the highest snow totals over eastern Massachusetts with 4 to 7 inches of snow.

