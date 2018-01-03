Several inches of snow expected to fall in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — While Worcester is not getting the brunt of Thursday’s snowstorm, the city is still expected to pick up several inches of snow.

Families in Worcester were out Wednesday evening getting last-minute groceries and other supplies before the snow arrived. For John O’Harra, his day was just getting started. O’Harra and his employees will be out plowing Worcester’s streets starting at 2 a.m. Thursday.

“Getting all my trucks and plows ready, sanders ready, getting my loaders all unfrozen from the last couple days in the cold weather, so we’re getting ready to go,” said O’Harra.

School has been cancelled in Worcester for Thursday. Emergency protocol has not been activated but the police and fire departments said they will be monitoring the storm closely.

