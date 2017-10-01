BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are on the scene of a crash in Dorchester, where a car has crashed into a bus stop.

Police say they responded to a multi-car crash at Columbia Road and Washington Street. The area has been roped off for investigators.

Boston EMS says seven people were transported to various Boston hospitals, including one person who suffered serious injuries. That person was taken to Boston Medical Center.

Three of the seven people injured were sitting in the bus stop that was struck by a car, according to Boston EMS. The other four people who were injured were in the two cars involved in the crash.

Additional information was not immediately available. This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest details.

Boston EMS says 7 ppl injured, 1 of which serious. 3 of the injured were in the bus stop that was struck. At Washington and Columbia #7News pic.twitter.com/A3VdEo6Out — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) October 2, 2017

