METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) – A deck collapsed at a home on Lantern Lane in Methuen on Sunday.

Fire officials say nine people were taken to the hospital, including eight children and one adult.

A neighbor told 7News the family was sitting down at a table when the deck the suddenly collapsed.

Everyone suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation, but fire officials said the old age of the deck may be the cause.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)