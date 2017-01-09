Inmates refuse to be locked in cells at max security prison in Shirley

SHIRLEY, MA (WHDH) - Dozens of inmates at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley have refused to be locked in their prison cells.

Emergency teams responded to the maximum security prison Monday when a group of 51 inmates refused orders to return to their cells.

Officers have been evacuated from a housing unit at the prison, according to the Department of Corrections. The unit has been placed on lock down.

A special operations response unit is on the scene to attempt to diffuse the situation and lock the inmates in peacefully.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing situation.

