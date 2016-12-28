Several left homeless after fire in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in Middleborough overnight.

The Middleborough fire department says the home’s seven occupants got out safely and there were no civilian injuries.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries but was treated and returned to duty

The roof caved in on the home and the damage was extensive.

One man who lived at the home told 7News that he tried to put the fire out with a garden hose, but the fire spread too quickly.

Fire crews worked quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes in the neighborhood, though there is melting and scorching to the home next door.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

