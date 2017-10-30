Several Mass. communities make list of “Best Small Cities in America”

A list of the nation’s best small cities in the country has been released, and several Massachusetts communities have been recognized.

The list, posted by the website WalletHub, listed the nation’s best communities after considering factors such as housing costs, school system quality, quality of life, safety, and other factors.

A total of 19 communities made the 99th percentile of small cities nationwide. Of those 19 cities, five were in Massachusetts.

Lexington was listed as the second-highest scoring small city in the country. It was followed closely by Milton at No. 4, Needham at No. 8, Newton at No. 11, and Melrose at No. 12.

The top-scoring small city in the nation was Princeton, New Jersey.

Wellesley also finished well in the rankings, at No. 21.

You can see the full rankings here.

