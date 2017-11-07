BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Voters in Boston will decide whether to return Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh to City Hall for another four-year term.

Walsh is opposed Tuesday by City Councilor Tito Jackson, who, if elected, would be Boston’s first black mayor.

Both candidates have focused on core neighborhood issues including affordable housing, education and reducing crime during a relatively low-key campaign.

No incumbent Boston mayor has lost a re-election bid since the legendary James Michael Curley.

Secretary of State William Galvin says he expects turnout to be on the “lower end” of the scale for recent Boston elections.

Galvin is predicting stronger turnout Tuesday in several other Massachusetts cities with heated mayoral elections, including Newton, Lawrence, Worcester and Lynn.

Newton will elect a new mayor as Setti Warren gears up to run for Massachusetts governor. In Lawrence, incumbent Dan Rivera goes against William Lantigua.

Worcester features a race between incumbent Joseph Petty and Konstantina Lukes. In Lynn, voters will decide whether to return Republican Mayor Judith Kennedy or elect Democrat Tom McGee.

Framingham, meanwhile, is holding its first mayoral election since residents voted to become a city. That race will feature Yvonne Spicer opposite John Stefanini.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and are set to close at 8 p.m. Click here to find your polling location.

