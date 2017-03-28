NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) – Several people have been detained in connection to a police-involved shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that left two undercover Miami-Dade Police detectives injured, Monday night.

Miami-Dade Police officers transported two undercover MDPD detectives to Jackson Memorial Hospital in the back of a pickup truck after, officials said, they were shot.

Early Tuesday morning, the detectives were identified by Miami-Dade Police as 47-year-old Terence White, a 26-year veteran on the force, and 37-year-old Charles Woods, an 11-year veteran.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Detective Woods was treated and released from Jackson Memorial Hospital. Detective White, however, remains in the hospital where he is listed in stable condition, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Authorities are now searching for six subjects in connection to the shooting, according to Miami-Dade Police Benevolent Association President, John Rivera.

According to detectives, Woods and White are part of a multi-agency gang enforcement sweep in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Monday night, the two undercover detectives were inside an unmarked police SUV within an apartment complex, located at 1937 N.W. 60th St., conducting surveillance for gang activity. At approximately 9:50 p.m., they were ambushed by at least two armed subjects, who approached the unmarked police vehicle and began shooting at the detectives.

One detective sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and the other sustained a gunshot wound to the arm. Then, one of the two detectives was able to return fire. However, it is unknown if a subject was shot.

“All I hear is bloom, bloom, bloom, bloom,” said Michelle Brown, who heard the gunshots. “Ever since last week, all I’ve been hearing is gunshots. Tonight, I heard it like it was out my back door.”

A responding officer coming to their aid arrived on scene shortly after. He then placed the wounded detectives onto the bed of his unmarked police pickup truck and transported them to Jackson’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

7News cameras captured the officers being taken out of the truck bed, where the men were able to walk into the hospital with the help of fellow officers.

Several agencies responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 20th Avenue and 62nd Street. Miami-Dade Police, City of Miami Police, Florida Highway Patrol and City of Miami Fire Rescue were among the agencies on scene.

“The officers on the scene, at the actual scene, they could smell the gun powder, and they were running after the smell of gun powder trying to find these individuals,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez.

Police blocked off several blocks and remained in the area, Tuesday morning, as they gathered evidence.

“Regardless of who they thought they were, for them to walk up to the vehicles and open fire like that is, just a clear indication of how violent, how mean and how unsafe the streets of Miami-Dade County are,” said PBA President John Rivera.

The pickup truck is currently cordoned off outside the hospital as part of the crime scene.

Shortly before 11:20 p.m., a Miami-Dade Rescue unit arrived at the hospital from the scene of the shooting, officials said. 7News cameras captured paramedics wheeling out someone covered in a tarp on a gurney. The patient’s connection to the shooting remains unknown.

About 10 minutes later, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Perez also arrived at the hospital.

Perez took the opportunity to commend the officers who took the injured law enforcers to the hospital.

“They had to extract them out of there,” said Perez. “Some brave officers went into that hot zone, pulled them out, put them in the back of the pickup truck and got them to safety. That’s why they ended up here rather than waiting for a rescue.”

Now, law enforcement and local government officials are asking the public to come forward with any information in regards to the shooting that injured two of their own.

“We need you now to step up to the plate,” said Perez, “and if you know something, if you saw something, to say something. Today is the day you need to stand up.”

“They have no regard for anything in our community,” said Gimenez, “and they don’t deserve to be walking the streets of Miami-Dade County.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is conducting an investigation into the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)