Several people rescued from house fire in Quincy

Quincy police and fire officials rescued several people on Tuesday after a home on Norfolk Street in Quincy burst into flames.

Officials say police officers rescued a handful of people, including children, before the fire department arrived on the scene.

Quincy’s Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Jackson called the rescues a perfect example of team effort.

“Several of our officers, along with the EMS from Brewster ambulance entered the building and took a number of people out of here,” Jackson said. “A couple of them were carried out, one person was infirmed. It was a male. He had to be carried out. The other officers assisted them.”

Fire officials say the flames started in the front of the house.

Investigators are still trying to determine a cause.

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) -

