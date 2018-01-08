Several Rhode Island schools closed due to burst pipes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Several Rhode Island schools are closed due to burst pipes amid frigid temperatures that dipped below zero over the weekend.

In Cranston, Edgewood Highland Elementary School will continue to be closed Monday and Tuesday after a line to a fire hydrant burst last week and flooded the lower level of the school with four feet of water. Officials are working on a plan to relocate students to another building.

Cranston High School East was also closed Monday due to a burst pipe.

Bristol-Warren High School is also closed due to a water main break.

And Toll Gate High School sent students home early Monday morning, after pipes burst in the auditorium and cafeteria. Warwick Superintendent Philip Thornton tells WLNE-TV they hope to reopen Tuesday.

