Several roads are closed due to bad weather conditions.

Currently road closures include:

Rt 128 N of 93.

Rt 93 at 495 in Methuen.

There are delays on the Mass Pike due to a truck into a median in Milbury.

Many other multi-car crashes have occurred as well.

Some crashes involve as many as 50 vehicles.

