Several venomous spiders, scorpions found in Petco bathroom, police say

NORTH ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say several venomous spiders and scorpions were found Friday afternoon in a bathroom at a Petco store on Waverly Road in North Andover.

A customer notified store employees just before 3 p.m. after making the startling discovery.

Officers responded to the store and found “several containers” with spiders and scorpions inside.

The scorpions and spiders did not get loose, according to police.

The incident is under investigation.

