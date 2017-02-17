Several violations found at Boston repair shop where employee injured

The owner of a Boston repair shop where an employee was injured has been found to be in violation of several violations.

Documents obtained by 7News show code violations including improper sewage and waste water disposal, insect and rodent control, permit violations, structure violations, and illegal parking violations for cars being worked on at the shop.

The violations come after an employee was reportedly backing up a vehicle in the auto repair shop at C&V Automotive on Hyde Park Avenue when another employee was struck.

That employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigated, as did Boston Inspectional Services.

Following the investigation, Boston Inspectional Services submitted a temporary suspension of permit to the repair shop as well as an adjacent restaurant, Little Haiti International Cuisine.

