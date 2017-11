(WHDH) — The MBTA says a disabled Red Line train at the Charles/MGH station is causing severe delays Tuesday morning.

Shuttle buses are replacing train service between Harvard and Broadway.

A video posted to Twitter showed smoke pouring from a train.

Commuters should expect delays.

No additional details were immediately available.

#MBTA #RedLine: Update: Shuttle buses btwn Harvard & Broadway due to a disabled train at Charles/MGH. Expect delays as buses are sent: https://t.co/LlyGZqgQLZ pic.twitter.com/PPxBrs5HKt — MBTA (@MBTA) November 21, 2017

