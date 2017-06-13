Severe storms leave path of destruction in Massachusetts

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Strong thunderstorms storms popped up across Massachusetts Tuesday, leaving behind a path of destruction.

In Medford, winds gusts of up to 60 mph sent trees crashing down on cars parked at a Nissan dealership. Several trees also fell along Route 16, causing traffic delays.

Trees toppled down on top of power lines in Somerville and several other cities and towns.

The stormy weather also hammered many areas across the North Shore, including Beverly, as large branches crashed to the ground.

Quarter-size hail also fell in some areas, along with sporadic lightning strikes.

Severe storm warnings were issued in many areas, including Norfolk, Suffolk, Middlesex, Plymouth and Essex counties.

@BriEggers thunder storm in Beverly downed some large branches and one blocked the road near Lynch park. pic.twitter.com/g4RIZfBPvX — jeff (@dcutter23) June 13, 2017

@BriEggers Hail in Somerville for a second pic.twitter.com/3i0ysgKYWH — Daniel Gerard (@DanDGerard) June 13, 2017

