Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Bristol County

(WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued Tuesday morning for Bristol County in Massachusetts and Northeastern Newport County in Rhode Island.

The National Weather Service says the warning is in effect until 10:30 a.m.

Winds could hit 60 mph and cause damage to trees and power lines. Torrential rain and hail is also expected.

Locations impacted include New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Bristol, Somerset, Portsmouth, Swansea, Tiverton, Westport, Warren, Acushnet, Freetown and Rochester.

The NWS says a tornado is “possible.”

