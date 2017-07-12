Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Bristol, Norfolk, Plymouth counties

BOSTON (WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Bristol, Norfolk, and Plymouth counties.
Track the storms on interactive radar
The warning is in effect through 2:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service says damaging hail, torrential rain, strong winds and lightning is possible with a storm that is moving across the region.
Locations impacted by the warning include Brockton, Taunton, Franklin, North Attleborough, Stoughton, Bridgewater, Attleboro, Walpole, Mansfield, Middleborough, Easton, Norton, Sharon, Rockland, Foxborough, Abington, Whitman, East Bridgewater, Raynham and Medway.
A flash flood watch is also in effect though 9 p.m.
(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)