Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Essex County

UPDATE: The warning has been cancelled, per meteorologist Bri Eggers.

(WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Essex County.

Locations impacted by the warning include Salem, Beverly, Gloucester, Danvers, Hamilton, Topsfield, Manchester, Wenham and Essex.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail is possible. Damage to trees and power lines is possible.

The warning runs until 5 p.m.

