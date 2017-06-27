Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Middlesex County

​(WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Middlesex County until 5:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The storms are producing gusty winds and quarter-sized hail, according to 7News chief meteorologist Jeremy Reiner.

Locations impacted include Framingham, Waltham, Medford, Arlington, Billerica, Marlborough, Woburn, Chelmsford, Lexington, Tewksbury, Belmont, Burlington,

Wilmington, Acton, Stoneham, Winchester, Hudson, Concord, Sudbury and Bedford.

