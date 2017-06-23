Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Middlesex, Essex, Suffolk counties

BOSTON (WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued Friday for parts of Essex, Suffolk and Middlesex counties.

The warning is in effect for areas in northeastern and eastern Massachusetts until 3 p.m.

Locations included are Boston, Lowell, Cambridge, Lynn, Newton, Lawrence, Somerville, Haverhill, Waltham, Malden, Brookline, Medford, Revere, Peabody,

Methuen, Arlington, Everett, Salem, Billerica and Beverly.

Torrential rainfall and strong wind is expected with the storms. Damage to trees and power lines is also expected.

Bright pink indicates downburst/wind damage potential pic.twitter.com/YSudJpX8Dm — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) June 23, 2017

Severe T-storm Warning for North Shore, Cape Ann through 3pm: pic.twitter.com/3wpBWKUFy5 — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) June 23, 2017

