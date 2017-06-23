Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Middlesex, Essex, Suffolk counties

BOSTON (WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued Friday for parts of Essex, Suffolk and Middlesex counties.
The warning is in effect for areas in northeastern and eastern Massachusetts until 3 p.m.
Locations included are Boston, Lowell, Cambridge, Lynn, Newton, Lawrence, Somerville, Haverhill, Waltham, Malden, Brookline, Medford, Revere, Peabody,
Methuen, Arlington, Everett, Salem, Billerica and Beverly.
Torrential rainfall and strong wind is expected with the storms. Damage to trees and power lines is also expected.
