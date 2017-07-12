Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex counties

(WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Norfolk, Middlesex and Suffolk counites in Massachusetts.

The warning is in effect through 6:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service says damaging hail, torrential rain, strong winds and lightning is possible with a storm that is moving across the region.

Locations impacted by the warning include Boston, Cambridge, Newton, Somerville, Framingham, Waltham, Brookline, Arlington, Billerica, Woburn, Natick, Watertown, Lexington, Needham, Wellesley, Belmont, Dedham, Burlington, Acton.

