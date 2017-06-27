Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Worcester, Berkshire counties

WORCESTER (WHDH) - ​A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Worcester and Berkshire counties until 4:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The storms are producing gusty wind and are likely to produce hail, according to 7News chief meteorologist Jeremy Reiner.

