Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Worcester County

(WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Worcester County in Massachusetts, Windham County in Connecticut and Providence County in Rhode Island.

The warning is in effect through 6:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service says damaging hail, torrential rain, strong winds and lightning is possible with a storm that is moving across the region.

Locations impacted by the warning include Killingly, Webster, Southbridge, Burrillville, Northbridge, Oxford, Uxbridge, Charlton, North Smithfield, Dudley, Scituate, Glocester, Putnam, Thompson, Sturbridge, Sutton, Douglas, Woodstock, Mendon and Millville.

