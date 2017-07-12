Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Worcester, Norfolk, Middlesex counties

BOSTON (WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Worcester, Norfolk, Middlesex counties.
The warning is in effect through 1:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service says damaging hail, torrential rain, strong winds and lightning is possible.
Locations impacted by the warning include Worcester, Framingham, Shrewsbury, Natick, Franklin, Milford, Wellesley, Walpole, Westborough, Grafton, Ashland, Bellingham, Northbridge, Hopkinton, Holliston, Millbury, Wayland, Medway, Medfield and Weston.
A flash flood watch is also in effect though 9 p.m.
