Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches issued for parts of Massachusetts

(WHDH) — Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches have been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Monday.

Berkshire county is under a warning until 2:15 p.m. Franklin county is under a warning until 2:45 p.m.

Hampshire, Worcester and Hampden counties are under a watch until 8 p.m.

The storms could bring damaging winds, hail and flash flooding, the National Weather Service says.

A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH has been issued for storms this evening. It means we're "watching" for the potential. pic.twitter.com/cbywyCZo8N — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) June 19, 2017

