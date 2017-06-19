Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches issued for parts of Massachusetts

(WHDH) — Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches have been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Monday.
Berkshire county is under a warning until 2:15 p.m. Franklin county is under a warning until 2:45 p.m.
Hampshire, Worcester and Hampden counties are under a watch until 8 p.m.
The storms could bring damaging winds, hail and flash flooding, the National Weather Service says.
