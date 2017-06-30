Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Massachusetts

(WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued Friday for parts of western Massachusetts through the late evening hours.

Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester counties are all under the watch until 9 p.m.

The potential storms could bring heavy rain, hail, gusty winds, lightning and thunder.

The 7Weather team is tracking the activity and will provide updates if the forecast changes.

