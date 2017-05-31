Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire

BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued Wednesday for parts of in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The watch includes Worcester County and locations to the north and west, including Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire counties.

The Boston area, North Shore, South Shore and South Coast are not impacted.

The watch extends into southern New Hampshire and up through a large portion of the state.

The watch runs through 9 p.m. Damaging wind gusts and hail is possible.

