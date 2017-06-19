Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Massachusetts

(WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Monday.

The counties included in the watch are Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin, Worcester and Hampden.

The storm could bring damaging winds, hail and flash flooding, the National Weather Service says.

The watch is in effect until 8 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH has been issued for storms this evening. It means we're "watching" for the potential. pic.twitter.com/cbywyCZo8N — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) June 19, 2017

