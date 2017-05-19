Severe weather causes death and damage across the country

The U.S. got an unwanted helping of severe storms on Thursday.

This comes after the National Weather Service confirmed a series of tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Wisconsin on Tuesday.

There was also lightning, downed power lines and power outages.

Colorado even saw spring snow.

An 85-year-old man in Wisconsin had a very close call when a large tree fell on his house.

“We’ve had a lot of storms come through, but I’ve never had one that scared me like that,” said homeowner Tom Searles. “I thought God was coming down to get me (laughs) like that. See. So, here I am. Thank God I made it another day.”

But not everyone was so fortunate.

A tornado killed one person and injured more than two dozen others as it ripped through a mobile home park in Northwestern Wisconsin.

Residents got a full day of access to their property for the first time on Thursday.

There was another weather-related death on Tuesday in Oklahoma, followed by yet another on Wednesday in Iowa.

