Severe weather outside of Oklahoma City caused a family’s trampoline to flip down a residential street.

Video taken during the storm showed the trampoline spinning around and flying down the road.

The severe storm took down utility poles and snapped trees in half.

Wing gusts were reported to be 85-mph.

