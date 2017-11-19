Severe weather leaves homes and properties damaged in Indiana

FRANKFORT, INDIANA (WHDH) — Severe weather across Indiana left homes and properties seriously damaged over the weekend.

Hundreds of homes lost power on Saturday.

Thunderstorms and strong winds caused widespread damage across the region.

The severe weather continued through Tennessee where the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down about 50-miles from Nashville.

