Severe weather warnings, watches issued across Massachusetts as heavy rain arrives

(WHDH) — Severe weather warnings and a watches have been issued across most of Massachusetts as heavy afternoon rain is expected to move through.

Suffolk County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 3 p.m. Large hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible

The National Weather Service has issued the flood warning for Norfolk County though 8 p.m.

The watch has been issued for parts of Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Worcester counties.

The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The storms could bring torrential downpours that bring 1-2 inches per hour and up to 3 inches per hour in some areas.

Rapid flooding of urban areas and small streams is possible, according to the NWS.

For more information, visit our weather page.

Flash Flood Watch in effect for most of MA this afternoon through 8 PM tonight. 1-2" rain per hour possible. #7News pic.twitter.com/Z3QOP2UW3B — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) August 2, 2017

Eve. commute will be a slow one (unless you're headed to SE MA), with torrential rainfall & localized urban flooding pic.twitter.com/XFF2bzRplo — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) August 2, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)