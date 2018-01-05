Sewage spills into Nantucket Harbor after ‘catastrophic’ sewer line failure

NANTUCKET, MA (WHDH) - A sewer break Thursday night on Nantucket sent untreated sewage spilling into the town’s harbor.

A “catastrophic” failure of the sewer force main on South Beach Street was discovered around 8:15 p.m.

“State and federal agencies were immediately notified of the situation and Town departments have been on site working around the clock with local and state partners to contain and resolve

the situation expeditiously,” the town said in a press release.

Easy Street, Cambridge Street, Oak Street, South Beach Street, South Beach Extension, Still Dock, Whalers Lane, and Sea Street are all closed until further notice.

Residents are asked to avoid those areas.

The sewer system is still functioning island-wide. The cause of the break is still undetermined.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)