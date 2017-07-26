Sex abuse victims worried freed ex-priest will re-offend

BOSTON (AP) — Men who say they were raped by a Catholic priest at the center of the Boston clergy sex abuse scandal say they’re worried that he will abuse more children after he is released from prison.

Paul Shanley is scheduled to be freed Friday after completing a 12-year sentence for raping a boy at a suburban Boston church.

Victim advocates, lawyers, and two men who said they were raped by Shanley in the 1970s called on the public Wednesday to help track Shanley’s whereabouts once he gets out and is placed on probation.

They urged people to call their local police to report Shanley’s whereabouts.

He was defrocked by the Vatican in 2004.

His appellate lawyer said Tuesday that the now 86-year-old Shanley has served his time and is not dangerous.

