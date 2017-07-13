Sex charges dismissed after alleged victims can’t be found

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts judge has dismissed several charges against a former cab driver accused of having sex with two teenage runaways working as prostitutes because the whereabouts of the alleged victims is unknown.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that a Worcester Superior Court judge on Wednesday allowed a defense motion to dismiss charges against 40-year-old Rodney Sully, who has spent nearly four years in jail. His trial was scheduled to start Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Sully engaged in sexual acts with the 14- and 16-year-old girls at a Northborough motel in September 2013.

He was indicted on charges including child rape aggravated by age difference and sexual conduct for a fee with a child under 18. He had pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors asked for more time to find the girls.

