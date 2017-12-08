Sex-ed group disinvited from NY district after gum analogy

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York school district will no longer invite an outside group to give sex education talks after a presenter from the group compared a girl’s virginity to chewing gum.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports that a presenter from New Hope Family Services used the chewing gum analogy during a recent health class at C.W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville.

According to a recording by a student, the representative from the group enlisted boys from the class in a skit, telling one boy she was giving him a gift she’d been saving her whole life.

The “gift” was a piece of gum meant to symbolize virginity.

After a parent complained on social media, Baldwinsville Superintendent Matthew McDonald says the district will no longer invite outside organizations to discuss human sexuality.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)