Sex offender arrested in New Hampshire after home invasion

LONDONDERRY, NH (WHDH) - Police in Londonderry, New Hampshire made an arrest following a bizarre break in.

Police say William O’Reilly broke into a home on Wheelwright Circle while a couple was sleeping early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the 26-year-old then assaulted one of the homeowners and tried to steal a jacket before he was arrested.

O’Reilly is a registered sex offender.

He has been charged with burglary and assault.

