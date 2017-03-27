Sex offender arrested in New Hampshire after home invasion

LONDONDERRY, NH (WHDH) - Police in Londonderry, New Hampshire made an arrest following a bizarre break in.

Police say William O’Reilly broke into a home on Wheelwright Circle while a couple was sleeping early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the 26-year-old then assaulted one of the homeowners and tried to steal a jacket before he was arrested.

O’Reilly is a registered sex offender.

He has been charged with burglary and assault.

 

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus