Sex offender on the loose after escaping facility, police say

LACONIA, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in Laconia are asking the public to be on the lookout for an escaped sex offender.

Authorities say the man escaped a facility on Green Street Wednesday around 5:30 p.m.

Police are warning residents to stay indoors until the man is captured.

Search crews are moving through surrounding neighborhoods in an effort to locate the man.

The man’s identity was not released.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)