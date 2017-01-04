Sex solicitation charge against ex-school head dismissed

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The former head of a boarding school near Boston has had a sex solicitation charge against him dismissed.

Steven Bliss, of Braintree, had been charged with offering to engage in sex for a fee and human trafficking.

He was arrested in September at a McDonald’s restaurant in Worcester (WUS’-tur), where police said he arranged to meet someone he didn’t know was a detective.

The Worcester District Attorney’s office says the sex solicitation charge was dismissed on Tuesday. The human trafficking was dismissed in November. Both could be revived.

Bliss resigned as head of CATS Academy Boston in Braintree. The private high school caters to international students who live on campus.

An attorney for Bliss says her client will “vigorously pursue” all available civil actions.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)