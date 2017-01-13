Sexual assault question part of math homework assignment

PERKASIE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania high school is apologizing after students were given a math homework assignment that asked which family member had sexually assaulted a girl.

The assignment focused on Maya Angelou and her autobiography “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.” It provided a math formula that asked: “Angelou was sexually abused by her mother’s —— at age 8, which shaped her career choices and motivation for writing.” Pennridge High School students needed to use the formula before deciding whether the answer was boyfriend, brother or father.

The Intelligencer newspaper says the homework was coupled with a word puzzle about the book and author.

KYW-TV reports the district says the assignment was from a website that allows teachers around the world to share resources.

The district said steps have been taken to make sure it never happens again.

