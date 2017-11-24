MARBLEHEAD, Mass. (WHDH) – A star athlete is brought her star power back to her hometown of Marblehead, Friday night.

Shalane Flanagan made history on Nov. 5, when she became the first American woman to win the New York City Marathon in decades.

The hometown hero spent her evening in Marblehead getting to know her fans.

Flanagan, who is also an Olympic silver medalist, helped launch the Back to the Track 5K back in 2014. She returned again this year to sign autographs and shake hands in her hometown of Marblehead, ahead of Saturday morning’s race.

Her accomplishments have inspired boys and girls alike.

“My first run, I didn’t think I’d run the whole thing and I did,” said Mark, an 11-year-old “I made it under a good time and I was proud of myself, so I want to do it again.”

Flanagan said that’s what she hopes running will teach these kids, and that it was around that age that she started running too.

