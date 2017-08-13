Shark leaps out of water near fishing boat off Cape Cod

(WHDH) — A group of fishermen in Cape Cod Bay recently had the experience of a lifetime on Saturday when they came face-to-face with a great white shark.

A video shared by Captain Hap Farrell showed three fishermen reeling in their catch when a large shark suddenly jumped out of the water, snatching fish off their line.

Farrell was chartering the Stunmai II when the amazing video was captured.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared the video on its Facebook page.

Watch the video below:

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)