PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) – A shark was spotted in Plymouth, Sunday afternoon. A charter boat captain spotted the great white.

Officials say the shark was almost 12 feet long.

Long Beach in Plymouth had to be closed down for part of the day to make sure everyone was safe.

