Sharks spotted in South Florida as annual migration begins

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Sharks have been spotted in South Florida, and officials say it’s all a part of the annual migration.

Drone photographer Jason McIntosh sent in a video to 7News of a school of sharks spotted off First Street and Third Street in Miami Beach, Saturday. He said that same group was spotted again on Monday.

“The lifeguard called me and said, ‘Jason, we have a problem. Lotta sharks out here. Can you come over here and help us?’” said McIntosh.

McIntosh then sent up a drone to capture the migration of sharks swimming close to paddle boaters near the shore.

McIntosh added the iconic music from “Jaws” to his video for effect but said the shark spike in the Atlantic off South Beach isn’t a laughing matter.

“Next thing you know, we’re seeing one, two, three, four, five, six…” he said.

The photographer said he saw at least eight sharks at one time the previous week. “I saw surfers falling on the sharks. I mean, I saw the sharks swimming through people. You name it, it was just wild,” he said.

Miami Beach Ocean Rescue Chief Vince Canosa said it’s all part of migration season. Canosa said there’s no reason to be alarmed, but it should be considered reason enough to stay vigilant.

“This is an annual migration of the predatory and fish that are just migrating south following the bait fish, so this happens every time around December, January,” he said.

Canosa told 7News that the recent sightings should make beach goers more aware of their surroundings.

“You just gotta respect the ocean. You gotta be in mind it’s their house, it’s their home. They live there,” said McIntosh.

Canosa warns beach goers to stay calm and slowly exit the water should they come across a shark.

