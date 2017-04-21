Sharon group home staffer accused of beating disabled resident with shower rod

SHARON, MA (WHDH) - An employee at a group home in Sharon is facing charges after police say she beat a disabled resident earlier this week.

Patricia Afriyie-Yeboah, 32, of Stoughton, is accused of assaulting a 22-year-old resident with a shower curtain rod inside a home that houses developmentally disabled individuals.

Sharon police say they responded to the home Wednesday on reports of a resident being abused. They say an investigation led to the arrest of Afriyie-Yeboah on Thursday night.

Afriyie-Yeboah was arraigned Friday in Stoughton District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault on a disabled person.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. No additional details were immediately available.

Afriyie-Yeboah is due back in court on May 16.

