Sharply divided panel advances recreational pot bill

BOSTON (AP) — A sharply-divided legislative committee voted Wednesday to advance a bill calling for major changes to the voter-approved recreational marijuana law, including higher taxes on retail sales and handing more control over pot shops to municipal officials.

None of the seven senators on the Legislature’s Marijuana Policy Committee, which has been weighing revisions to the law that legalized adult use of marijuana, endorsed the bill on Wednesday and several were openly critical of it. Several House members, while agreeing to move the bill to the House floor for a potential vote on Thursday, also expressed reservations.

Six senators voted to reserve their rights on the bill, a likely indication that the Senate could consider a much different version of the measure.

“This proposed bill directly assaults the will of the voters and is a prescription for increasing the illicit market,” for marijuana, said Sen. Patricia Jehlen, a Somerville Democrat who co-chaired the committee.

Jehlen and others suggested that as currently written, the proposal would give Massachusetts the highest tax among the eight U.S. states that have legalized recreational marijuana so far.

Excessive taxes would discourage people from buying the drug legally and keep illegal marijuana dealers in business, critics said.

The current law calls for a 3.75 percent excise tax on top of the state’s regular 6.25 percent sales tax and a 2 percent local option tax, combining to a maximum 12 percent tax rate. The proposed legislation calls for a 16.75 percent excise tax on top of the regular sales tax and a 5 percent local tax, for a combined 28 percent tax at point of sale.

But critics said language in the bill that taxes all marijuana licensees, possibly resulting from a drafting error, would effectively compound the tax rate to as high as 55 percent.

Several senators also took aim at a provision that would grant local governing bodies — such as city councils, boards of selectmen or town meetings — the power to ban outright or sharply limit the opening of retail marijuana stores in their communities. That power rests solely with voters under the current law.

“I’m also concerned about removing the ability of voters to weigh in on the ballot in their city and town on whether or not to allow the sale of recreational marijuana,” said Sen. Jamie Eldridge, an Acton Democrat who voted against the bill.

While 10 of 11 House members voted to move the bill out of committee, several were muted in their praise of the measure, calling it only a first step and calling for improvements before final passage.

“With deep reservations I will be supporting this out of committee but I will not at all hesitate to vote no on the floor … if this bill continues in the shape and form as it is,” said Rep. Aaron Vega, a Boston Democrat.

Another area of contention among lawmakers centered on the proposed makeup of the Cannabis Control Commission, a regulatory board that will oversee recreational and medical marijuana in Massachusetts. The bill would expand the commission from three members to five and remove it from control of the state treasurer.

Backers said the changes would strengthen the regulatory structure and make it more independent, but critics questioned whether the commission would also lack accountability.

Lawmakers from both chambers agreed on a goal of sending a final bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk by July 1, to avoid further delays in implementing the law.

