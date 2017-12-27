Shaw’s truck crashes in Methuen

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - A Shaw’s truck traveling through Methuen Wednesday morning crashed and went off the road.

State police responded before noon to the crash on the westbound side of Route 213 near I-93.

The truck driver was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Traffic delays are expected as crews work to tow the truck from the scene.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

#MAtraffic TT Crash, Rte 213 WB near I-93 in #Methuen. One lane open, expect delays. Driver transp as precautionary. pic.twitter.com/yKfxEmHfio — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 27, 2017

