BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - Grief counselors will be available at Shawsheen Technical High School Monday following the death of a student.

A 15-year-old from Wilmington died in an ATV crash in Tewksbury Sunday.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office said Tewksbury police found the teen on the ground next to the ATV he had been riding.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene and officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

A preliminary investigation suggests the victim was the only one on the ATV at the time of the crash. No foul play is suspected.

