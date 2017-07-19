Shelter-in-place lifted after suspect taken into custody in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, MA (WHDH) - Police in Newburyport lifted a shelter-in-place in the Port Plaza area after they took a suspect into custody Wednesday afternoon

Officials said a 19-year-old Hispanic man fled Thursday afternoon from police on Storey Avenue when officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant in conjunction with the Department of Children and Families.

No additional details were immediately available.

